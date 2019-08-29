Sons in Retirement (SIR) is a group for retired men who seek activities to enhance their re-tirement. Monthly meetings feature lunch and an interesting speaker. Men have the opportuni-ty to learn about and join activities such as hiking, bridge, investment, bowling, bocce ball and wood carving. There is also a neat group of guys to get to know. SIR Branch #121 meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month at the DoubleTree Hotel, Las Flores Road (near Bluebell Drive), Liv-ermore, at 11:30. Any retired man is welcome to drop by to learn about your opportunities. For more information check our website: branch121.sirinc2.org or email Neal Cavanaugh at neal-fcavanaugh@att.net (put “SIR” in the subject line).