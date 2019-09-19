Stoneridge Shopping Center is hosting Beauty Week through Sunday, Sept. 22, during which participating retailers are offering special beauty deals and services to shoppers.
“Stoneridge Shopping Center houses the best beauty brands, and this event offers shoppers an ideal way of engaging with all of our beauty retailers while taking advantage of special offers on their favorite beauty products,” said Director of Marketing and Business Development Michele Osgood.
Participating retailers include Ardent Goods, The Art of Shaving, Aveda, Bare Minerals, Kiehl’s, L’Occitane, Lush, MAC, Macy’s, Nordstrom, NYX, and Sephora. Guests are invited to visit these retailers for a variety of activities, such as shaving and beard care demos at The Art of Shaving, clean makeovers and treatments at Bare Minerals, and mini facials and hand massages at L’Occitane.
Additionally, shoppers may participate in a beauty expo in the Grand Court on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon-3 p.m., that will feature activities such as: Aveda’s braid bar, styling touch-ups, and a “puff up your pout” lip bar; Glamify Me creating glitter braids;
and Lush’s do-it-yourself bath bomb, Groovy Kind of Love.
For more information, visit www.simon.com/mall/stoneridge-shopping-center.