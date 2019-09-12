All youths aged 5-19 are invited to attend 2019 Kickoff Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., in the Sunol Glen School Cafeteria, 11601 Main St., Sunol. Youths do not need to live in Sunol to join.
The 4-H Club is a youth-led and governed club that teaches Leadership, Citizenship, Community Service, Problem Solving, Responsibility, Record Keeping, Life Skills, and much more in a safe and welcoming environment.
Projects offered include Archery, Beekeeping, Gardening, Cooking, Small Animals (Rabbit, Poultry), and Large Animals (Beef, Goat, Sheep, Swine).
To learn more, call (510) 417-0223.