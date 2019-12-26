The Pedrozzi Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications on January 1st, 2020. All applications will be due by March 2 at 5:00 p.m. Scholarships are available for undergraduate, graduate, community college, and technical/vocational studies. High school seniors from Del Valle High School, Granada High School, Livermore High School, and Vineyard High School are eligible to apply. Graduates of all ages are encouraged to apply. For more about the Pedrozzi foundation, visit https://bit.ly/2PHczkM.