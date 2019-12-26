Santa Claus is coming to Dublin! Enjoy a respite from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by enjoying "Breakfast with Santa" on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Shannon Community Center, with seatings at 8:30, 9:45, and 11 a.m. Families are invited to enjoy a delicious hot pancake breakfast served with sausage, fruit, coffee, and juice, followed by the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus.
This event benefits the Dublin High School Irish Guard and Music Program. Ticket prices are $14 for residents and $17 for non-residents. Register early, as this event sells out.
Visit dublin.ca.gov.