Tri-Valley Fly Fishers (TVFF) invites everyone, at no charge, to the regular monthly meeting to hear Dave and Mary Ann Dozer present a session on building and fishing
bamboo rods. Dave Dozer of Bamboo Pursuits is a highly-regarded bamboo rod maker who will share key elements of making a bamboo rod and what makes fishing bamboo a unique experience.
Mary Ann Dozier, a fishing guide and an FFF Certified casting instructor, will share the benefits of cutting the learning curve and solving casting problems with a certified instructor. Visitors are welcome to this fun-filled evening. Monthly meetings feature guest speakers who share their knowledge of the sport. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month, September through June, at the Livermore-Pleasanton Rod and Gun Club, 4000 Dagnino Rd., Livermore.