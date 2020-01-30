Charles R Vineyards will host its 12th Annual Cabstravaganza from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet winemaker, Lisa Lee, and taste how Cabernet Sauvignon develops from barrel to cellar-aged, comparing the aromas and flavors of a 2018 barrel sample to the 2014 current release, and not-yet-released 2016 vintage. Visitors may also enjoy cheese and chocolate paired with Cabernet and shop for hand-selected limited library vintages. Cabstravaganza is free for club members and up to three guests; $15 for the public. The winery is located at 8195 Crane Ridge Road, Livermore.