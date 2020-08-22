The Livermore Recreation and Park District is offering a Zoom-based class, Writing the Personal Essay, designed to help writers turn their stories into publication worthy prose.
The classes include online lectures, writing exercises, class critique of the students’ writing, and professional editing by instructor Barbara Flores.
The cost of the six weekly classes, sponsored by the Robert Livermore Community, is $123 for residents; $135 for nonresidents. Classes will be held 7-9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 3. To register call (925) 373-5700 or go to LARPD.org.