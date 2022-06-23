Carol Ann Gatti

Carol (Parks) Gatti passed away peacefully on June 3. Carol was born in Maywood, California and spent her entire life in California. She graduated from Colton High School. She married the love of her life, Arnold, in 1957, and together they raised three beautiful children.
They bought their first home in La Mirada. They later moved to Fresno before settling in Livermore in 1974. She was very talented at cooking, baking, sewing and organizing the household. She pursued her passion for painting porcelain as a member of the Mount Diablo Porcelain Artist Club. As a talented artist, she won awards, sold several pieces and taught others the techniques of porcelain painting. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, devoted mother and adoring grandmother and great grandmother.
Carol will be sorely missed by her beloved husband of 65 years, Arnold Gatti; their three children: Cathe Culbertson, Crista Gatti and Steve Gatti (Belinda); her 10 grandchildren: Justin Culbertson (Sonja), Garrett Culbertson, Sarah Culbertson, Michelle Ross (Bill), Stephanie Staykow, Nicholas Staykow, Alyssa Staykow, Jordan Gatti, Joshua Gatti (Stephanie) and Taylor Gatti (Woody); and four great grandchildren: Conner Ross, Liam Ross, Calvin Gatti and Jameson Johnson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Knoll.
Services will be held at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Wednesday June 22, at 11 a.m.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Gatti family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.