Supervisor David Haubert hosted a memorial ceremony on Saturday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton to reflect on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001 (9/11).
Alameda County Fire Department Commemorates 9/11
The hour-long event included speakers sharing personal stories from 9/11, a speech from Supervisor Haubert and a performance from the 395th Army Band. In his speech, Supervisor Haubert shared a message of remembrance and honored first responders and military service members.
“Amid the turmoil and destruction of buildings crashing, fires raging and people fleeing, America’s first responders — firefighters, law enforcement and military personnel — jumped into action,” said Haubert. “Without hesitation they charged into the burning wreckage to save those still alive.”
A variety of Alameda County community members shared stories, memoriams and benedictions. Other speakers included the Alameda County Fire Chief, Army chaplains and service members.
Haubert concluded his speech saying, “Today is a day to remember, for it is in remembering that we honor.”