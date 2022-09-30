LIV-PEACE WALK.png

Seen here in recent years, runners take off in support of Tri-Valley Haven, a nonprofit organization. Tri-Valley Haven has held the Pace for Peace fundraising walk/run going on 25 years now to benefit victims of homelessness, sexual assault and domestic violence.

(Photo courtesy of Tri-Valley Haven)

Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides support services for the victims of homelessness, sexual assault, and domestic violence, will hold its 25th annual Pace for Peace fundraising walk/run on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The 5K/10K route will follow the Arroyo bike trail through Robertson Park and into the vineyards around Livermore. The event will include 12 brackets, including timed and untimed groupings for youth, adults, and nonbinary participants. Proceeds from the event will benefit Tri-Valley Haven programs.