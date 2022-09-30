Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides support services for the victims of homelessness, sexual assault, and domestic violence, will hold its 25th annual Pace for Peace fundraising walk/run on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The 5K/10K route will follow the Arroyo bike trail through Robertson Park and into the vineyards around Livermore. The event will include 12 brackets, including timed and untimed groupings for youth, adults, and nonbinary participants. Proceeds from the event will benefit Tri-Valley Haven programs.