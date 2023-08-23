The Livermore Valley has once again opened its hearts and wallets to help those in need. Next month, Livermore’s 3 Steves Winery will host a Luau-themed fundraiser for victims of the wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, specifically those in the town of Lahaina.
Steve Ziganti, owner of 3 Steves, said his deep connection to the island led him to host the event, dubbed “Lahaina Strong.”
“I’ve been going to Maui for about 40 years and I own a place over there, so it’s a special spot for my wife and I,” Ziganti said, adding he was devastated by the news coverage of the fires. “We were wondering what we could do to help the people of Lahaina … the businesses there have just recuperated from COVID and then to be hit by this, it’s devastating.”
Ziganti thought a fundraising event would be successful, knowing how generous the Tri-Valley community has been to disaster victims in the past. He spread the word amongst other local wineries and businesses and soon had a long list of donors for the fundraising event, including 12 local wineries, beer from Altamont Beer Works, food, servers, souvenir wine glasses, parking lights, mobile restrooms and auction items.
David Victor, owner of On The Vine Catering, is donating food for the event.
“3 Steves has pretty good connections in the Hawaiian community so we trust that what he is doing will directly benefit the people there,” Victor said. “You don’t have to be a neighbor to rise up and help those who have been devastated and hit so hard.”
Ziganti said 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to wildfire victims. To ensure the money can do as much good as possible on Maui and in Lahaina, he is working with the nonprofit organization Hawaiian Community Foundation, which has promised no overhead fees will be taken from donations and that every dollar will go directly to those in need.
Alex Wolfe is the winemaker and general manager at 3 Steves. He is working closely with Ziganti to plan the event and hopes people will be generous when they arrive, especially since entrance tickets – which include dinner, a glass of wine and entertainment – are only $40.
“I grew up on the east coast,” he said, noting his family donated time to help victims from events like 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. “We always volunteered through ministry. For me, this is just the right thing to do, to reach out to our fellow man and help those in need.”
As part of the Livermore Valley Wine Community (LVWC), Ziganti and Wolfe are receiving some logistical support from the organization. LVWC Executive Director Brandi Lombardi said fundraisers like this are common in Livermore, where both the people and businesses are known for pulling together when there’s a need.
“’Lahaina Strong’ is just another example of the culture of giving the wineries have and the camaraderie they have together,” Lombardi said. “I think this is important because you look at a situation like these wildfires and the tragedy that happened somewhere, and if people don’t step up and help, then nothing happens.”
The Lahaina Strong event will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, from 6-9 p.m. at 3 Steves Winery, 5700 Greenville Rd., Livermore. Tickets cost $40 and include dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.3steveswinery.com/event/lahaina-strong/.