(Photo - Elle Hughes on Unsplash)

The Livermore Valley has once again opened its hearts and wallets to help those in need. Next month, Livermore’s 3 Steves Winery will host a Luau-themed fundraiser for victims of the wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, specifically those in the town of Lahaina.

Steve Ziganti, owner of 3 Steves, said his deep connection to the island led him to host the event, dubbed “Lahaina Strong.”