Livermore teens Danny Knight, Aiden Habiger and Malachi Schallitz recently completed their 1,930-mile charity trek from San Francisco to Oklahoma, arriving home happy, satisfied and exhausted.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am so grateful and blessed to have been able to do it,” said Danny, the unicycle-riding third of the 3Guys5Wheels gang that rode to raise funds for Tri-Valley Young Life and the East Bay Prayer Furnace.
The idea for the ride was born two years ago when Danny, who was just learning to ride a unicycle, felt inspired to see if he could make it to Oklahoma where his brother, Josiah, attends college. While working at Wendy’s in Livermore to raise some money for the trip, Danny met Malachi, who quickly signed on for the adventure, as did Danny’s longtime friend Aiden. With Dan Knight, Danny’s dad, on board to drive the support vehicle for the journey, the adventure began.
The riders mapped approximately 50 miles a day, navigating down the California coast and battling crazy drivers, dehydration, boredom and the occasional chafing. They mostly stayed at campgrounds but took weekly rest days to luxuriate in a local motel, sleep, eat and see the sights.
The group arrived in Tulsa on Aug. 16 with a welcome party awaiting them at Oral Roberts University. Local media turned out as well to welcome and interview the boys.
The trip was not without some marked highlights and a treasure trove of trivia, they said. Among the highlights: states with the most lakes, Oklahoma; most outstanding rock formations, New Mexico; worst flies, West Texas panhandle; number of dead armadillos found along the way, 30; number of times chased by dogs, 3; number of flat tires, 20 to 25, but none on the unicycle.
For the boys, the adventure gave them a variety of experiences and a lifetime of memories.
“We learned to be strong and never give up,” said Malachi.
Aiden added, “Perseverance and power overcame the environment for us.”
Dan Knight agreed that the journey offered many life lessons.
“I don’t know how they could help but learn that really big things are possible one mile at a time,” he said.