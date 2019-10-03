Livermore Indivisible’s Immigration and Human Rights Committee will host “A Conversation with Alameda County Sheriff Ahern” on Friday, Oct. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m., at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 678 Enos Way, Livermore.
Topics may include but are not limited to ICE policies, training for interacting with mentally ill inmates, perspective on domestic terrorism, perspective towards minorities and asylum seekers, Urban Shield, Deadly Force Standards, AB 392, immigration detainees, budget and allocation, and agency challenges and resolutions.
Notecards will be available for those who would like to ask the Sheriff a question. Light snacks will be provided.