Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association’s Board has announced an open application period to elect and fill one vacancy.
The board is comprised of 21 members. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors appoints 10 members, and fair board the board elects 11 members. Board members serve four-year terms. Applicants must commit to participating in monthly board meetings and a variety of committee meetings.
The mission of the Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association is to assure the long-term viability of the Alameda County Fairgrounds, present an exceptional annual fair celebrating the heritage and diversity of Alameda County, and provide year-round opportunities for facility usage.
Qualified candidates will provide leadership to assure long-term success of the association. Interested applicants who wish to serve on the board, a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, should submit the following to the CEO’s office by March 11, 2022:
a. Letter of interest – expressing their desire to serve on the board, including a stated commitment to maximum participation on the board and committees. The letter should also clearly state what skills and assets that the candidate will bring to the board.
b. Resume – candidates shall submit a resume.
c. Completion of candidate information form – including information such as, but not limited to, experience serving on boards of directors, community leadership and service, educational background, professional skills and licenses, and volunteer or business relationships with the association.
Submissions can be made electronically by filling in the online application and uploading items a and b; or items a, b, and c may be printed and submitted by mail to Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566.
Election to the board is limited to community members who permanently reside in Alameda County. The board shall give special consideration to:
a. Special expertise needed
b. Geographic area of representation within the county
c. The diversity of the county and its representation within the association board membership
For more information or forms, visit bit.ly/34IXR73. All applications must be received by March 11, 2022.