Licensed childcare providers in Alameda County are eligible to apply for one-time federal grants for Early Care and Education (ECE) needs and infrastructure.
The county Board of Supervisors recently approved the distribution of $4 million from the American Rescue Plan for ECE.
To apply, childcare providers must complete an online application to verify they are currently active, licensed and providing care. The application is available at www.acgov.org/providergrants.htm.
“The COVID pandemic has highlighted the critical role of childcare in the United States and especially in Alameda County,” said Keith Carson, president of the Board of Supervisors. “Childcare is a key economic driver for families, employers, and communities to thrive.”
Larger and center-based family care programs will qualify for a minimum grant of $3,350 and small licensed providers will qualify for a minimum grant of $2,350.