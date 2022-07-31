Alameda County Fair

Independent File Photo

 Doug Jorgensen

Visitors to the Alameda County Fair, which wrapped up a 19-day run on July 10, consumed more than 61,000 corn dogs, 25,000 funnel cakes, 13,000 barbecued turkey legs, 12,000 hamburgers, and 800 deep fried Twinkies, according to the nonprofit Alameda County Fair Association.

The official attendance for the fair, dubbed the Road to Summer 2022, was 418,553. Nearly 60,000 fans took in the 13 days of live horseracing at the historic, one-mile track at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton.