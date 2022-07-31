Visitors to the Alameda County Fair, which wrapped up a 19-day run on July 10, consumed more than 61,000 corn dogs, 25,000 funnel cakes, 13,000 barbecued turkey legs, 12,000 hamburgers, and 800 deep fried Twinkies, according to the nonprofit Alameda County Fair Association.
The official attendance for the fair, dubbed the Road to Summer 2022, was 418,553. Nearly 60,000 fans took in the 13 days of live horseracing at the historic, one-mile track at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
“The road to summer was a fun ride, packed with summer traditions and memories made,” said Jerome Hoban, CEO for the Alameda County Fairgrounds. “We are thankful to all our amazing guests and community members who came out to enjoy the Fair and we can’t wait to make more memories next year.”
In addition to traditional activities, including concerts and family friendly outdoor movies, the fair, which returned to its summertime dates for the first time since 2019, introduced a nightly drone light show over the Stella Artois Grandstands.
More than 2,200 exhibitors entered nearly 8,000 competitive events hosted by the fair. The Junior Livestock Auction brought in nearly $900,000. A “Feed the Need” food drive collected more than 20,000 pounds of food for needy families, while a pet food drive collected another 3,500 pounds of pet food.
The fair association also reported 728 volunteers put in more than 7,500 hours during the run of the fair.