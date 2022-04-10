The Alameda County Fair will sponsor a fun run to benefit Sunflower Hill, a Pleasanton-based nonprofit that provides residential and support programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, on Saturday, June 18, the Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association.
Participants in the fair’s “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” benefit will receive an event t-shirt, post-race refreshments, and admission to the fair the day of the fun run. Participants can register for either a 5K or one-mile walk or run. The fun run will take participants around the historic horse track at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, along with stops through the fair.
“We are thrilled to bring the fair back this summer and to be able to help our local non-profits at the same time,” said Jerome Hoban, CEO of the Fair Association, which produces the annual county fair and manages the fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
“The Fun Run is going to be an exciting kick off to our opening weekend,” Hoban said, “and we hope the entire community will come out to show their support.”
The county fair opens Friday, June 17, and runs through Sunday, July 10.
To register for the fun run, visit tinyurl.com/2p8sjxma. Early registration for the mile run is $25 and $40 for the 5K.