The Alameda County Fair will host a Grab-n-Stay Fair Food Feast at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., on March 11-14 and March 18-21.
Vendors will offer classic fair food favorites, including corn dogs, churros, and funnel cakes.
“People have missed the fair and all the delicious food that goes along with it,” said Angel Moore, vice president for business development. “We are excited to be able to help highlight several of our longtime vendors and small businesses, while also bringing the community a taste of their favorite fair treats.”
Visitors will be able to stay and enjoy their food at the fairgrounds or pre-order for curbside pick-up.
Parking will be available in the Ace Train Lot on Pleasanton Avenue; pedestrians can enter at the Yellow Gate.
For more information, go to https://alamedacountyfair.com/grab-n-stay/