Alameda County will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. with a memorial ceremony at the Alameda County Fairgrounds amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The hour-long ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and include representatives from the Alameda County Fire Department, Pleasanton-Livermore Fire Department, Alameda County Sheriff's Office, and Camp Parks.
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners from three airports in the Northwest. Two of the airlines were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, killing more than 2,600 people.
A third plane was flown into the west side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., killing 125 military and civilian workers, while passengers aboard the fourth airliner fought back against the hijackers. The plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing all aboard.
"I remember that day vividly,” said Alameda County District 1 Supervisor David Haubert, who encouraged the public to attend the ceremony. “It is hard to imagine that was 20 years ago. Our First Responders put their lives on the line that day to save our people. We should always remember those we lost and our heroes on that horrific day."
Members of the public are asked to park at the Altamont Corridor Express train station parking lot at Fairground Road and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.