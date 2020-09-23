Alameda County has created a website designed for older adults to access services and participate in their community.
The website was created in partnership with the Council for Age-Friendly Communities, which advocates for the well-being of older adults.
“Connecting seniors with the services they may need is more critical than ever during the COVID-19 emergency,” said Lori Cox, director of Alameda County’s Social Services Agency. “What this site also does is connect seniors with information and opportunities to take action and contribute their talents, which benefits the whole community.”
The website offers a portal for resources available to the county’s older adults and their caregivers, the Age Friendly Council, services offered by local cities, and updates from the World Health Organization/AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities and the Area Agency on Aging. It also provides links to county policy and planning resources, including data relevant to older adults, and in-depth issue guides, volunteer opportunities and COVID-19 resources for older adults.
The age-friendly website can be accessed at agefriendly.acgov.org.