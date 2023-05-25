Recipients of the 2023 Alan Hu Foundation scholarships are Xina Wang and Shree Billa from Amador Valley High School, Samuel Wu from Dublin High School, Tanisha Deka from Granada High School, and Alizabeth Ruiz from Livermore High School.
Each of the students will receive $1,000 for their post-high school education.
In a news release announcing the scholarship, the foundation said the scholarship committee was impressed with the students’ “resumes and passion for psychology, neuroscience, and medical research, and dedication to mental health.”
The Pleasanton-based Alan Hu Foundation was created in memory of Alan Hu, a 15-year-old Amador High School student who committed suicide in 2018. It also honors Sarah Rahman, a former resident of Fremont, who took her own life in 2020 after suffering from mental illness.
The mission of the foundation is to educate the public about mental health and remove the stigma attached to psychiatric disorders. The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who are planning to continue their education in psychology, psychiatry, or neurosciences.