The Altamont Cruisers will host their 30th Nostalgia Day Car Show in downtown Livermore on Sunday, Sept. 29. All are invited to enjoy the free, family-friendly show taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over three decades, the car show has grown to display more than 600 muscle cars, street rods, and custom and classic cars, and draws more than 10,000 spectators each year. With its motto "Cruisers Against Drugs," the car club has donated more than $600,000 to local organizations that help keep kids off drugs and alcohol, and promote strong families. To learn more, visit www.altamontcruisers.org.