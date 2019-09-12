Alviso Adobe Community Park is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This living history event will feature hands-on activities, presentations and interactive demonstrations for all ages, including face painting, hands-on butter making, canning and apple pressing, and ice cream churning. Attendees can take a tour of the park grounds and see the progress of the Ohlone Native American tule home replica or check out live animals from the local 4-H. No registration is required. Limited parking is available on-site. To learn more, call Zack Silva at (925) 931-5348. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)