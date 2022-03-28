In celebration of Earth Day, the City of Pleasanton’s Alviso Adobe Community Park welcomes the Pleasanton community to explore the themes of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Rejoice.
The community is invited to participate in Earth Day events on each Saturday in April.
Saturday, April 2 | 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Author Spotlight with Dr. Jessica Hernandez, author of Fresh Banana Leaves
At the Alviso Adobe Community Park on 3465 Old Foothill Road.
Saturday, April 9 | 10 a.m. - noon
Creek Clean-Up
At Marilyn Murphy Kane Trail on 3200 W Lagoon Road.
Registration Required. Register at pleasantonfun.com; Course code 5468
Saturday, April 16 | 10 a.m. - noon
Fix-It Workshop
Pleasanton Senior Center at 5353 Sunol Blvd.
Registration Required. Register at pleasantonfun.com; Course code 5465
Saturday, April 23 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
On-site Shredding at the Pleasanton Public Civic Center at 200 Old Bernal Ave.; and
Author Visit with local children’s author Keely Parrack, who will share her children's picture book, Morning, Sunshine! At the Alviso Adobe Community Park on 3465 Old Foothill Rd.
Saturday, April 30 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Arbor Day Celebration Alviso Adobe Community Park 3465 Old Foothill Road.
There will also be a special screening of Hometown Water: The Lifeline of Pleasanton—a documentary filled, produced, and presented by Pleasanton students. This showing—and post- screening Q&A—will be hosted by the Go Green Initiative on Thursday, April 21 at 7pm at the Firehouse Arts Center. The event is free, and registration is required.
To register, visit pleasantonfun.com and enter course code #5525.