Giulia Telli, a freshman at Amador Valley High School, is the first Civil Air Patrol cadent from the Tri-Valley Composite Squadron in Livermore to be accepted into the NorCal Cadet Flight Training Program.
The NorCal Flight School, designed to streamline the process for Civil Air Patrol cadets to eventually fly solo, provides training in the same aircraft the CAP uses in its search and rescue and disaster response missions. Telli, a cadet senior master sergeant, recently completed her first flight in a Cessna 172 with an advanced Garmin G1000 NXi flight system.
Telli has been a CAP cadet since September 2019. She is Bravo flight sergeant for Squadron 156.
The Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. The cadet program is for youths from 12 to 18.