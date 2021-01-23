A small group of quilters held its first official meeting at the former Pleasanton Quilt shop ‘Going to Pieces’ on Feb. 14, 1981.
Quilting for charity was one of the ‘Queen Pin’ ideas from the onset of the Amador Valley Quilters. Over the years, Amador Valley Quilters have donated about 600 quilts annually to local charity organizations. In addition, AVQ has provided more than 175 military veterans with patriotic quilts of valor.
All of the AVQ past presidents have led the guild forward through many milestones, but current president Elizabeth Taylor has been uniquely challenged with finding a way to accommodate the members through the restrictions imposed by the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic - and she rose to the occasion!
Amador Valley Quilters (AVQ) has been holding Zoom sessions since April 11, 2020, to allow members to attend their standing ‘second Saturday of the month’ meeting. A few guild members have been attending since its beginning days.
AVQ plans to celebrate this milestone anniversary not only in February; but in every month of 2021. Community members are encouraged to post comments about their experiences with the Amador Valley Quilters on the AVQ Facebook page or on its web pages. Please celebrate with them at www.amadorvalleyquilters.org.