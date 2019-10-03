The Tri-Valley branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting two events: one for high school girls in grades 9, 10 and 11 on Tuesday, Oct. 8; and another for girls in grades 9-10 on Thursday, Oct. 17. Both take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave., Livermore.
Diane Keller, a former college advisor, will present essentials for young women and their parents considering applying to college. Topics include creating a college list, what colleges evaluate, college admission requirements, researching colleges and paying for college. Tickets are $5 at Eventbrite.com.