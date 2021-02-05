Livermore Post 47 of The American Legion held their Oratorical Contest on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Livermore.
The contest was open to all high school students. The prepared oration had to be on some aspect of the United States Constitution, to include amendments, giving emphasis to the duties and obligations of a citizen. The assigned topic was Article 3, Section 1, pertaining to Supreme Court judges.
Regina Irene Molitoris, Granada High School, placed firs and received $250.00. Amber Belk, Livermore High School, placed second and received $150.00. The winner will next go to the Area 2 completion to be held in February.