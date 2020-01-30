American Pickers, the History reality show that explores the world of “picking,” will be returning to California in March, and is looking for leads to private collections of antiques to explore.
The hit show follows pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they search for relics of Americana. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, they meet characters with remarkable stories and exceptional collections – “rusty gold” -- to be rescued. The pickers’ goal is to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past.
Anyone who may have, or knows someone who may have, a large collection or accumulation of antiques the pickers could spend time searching through is being urged to send name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.