More than 200 volunteers showed up early on Saturday, March 12, to plant trees for an Amplify the Urban Forest event on a former golf course in the Springtown area of Livermore off Bluebell Drive.
Initially, the plan was to plant the trees at nearby Marlin Pound Park but was shifted to the larger Springtown open space project, where the volunteers planted 65 trees provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The event was organized by the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley with support from the Livermore Department of Public Works, which prepared the area and pre-dug holes for planting the trees.
“It’s beautiful to see what can occur when people work together toward a common goal,” said Rotary Club President Angelika Voss-Quinn. “Today was such a day, and it was wonderful to plant 65 trees in such a short time.”
Livermore was one of 28 cities to receive trees from the Cal Fire Amplifying the Urban Forests Circle grant. Other sponsoring organizations included the California Urban Forests Council, West Coast Arborists, Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture, California Climate Investments, The Britton Fund, Invest from the Ground Up, and Taylor Guitars. Ace Hardware in Livermore donated shovels for the planting.
Volunteers were encouraged to write their names on tags that will remain on the trees over the next few years, until they outgrow their stakes.