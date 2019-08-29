One of the most ancient tests of strength and skill stems from Scotland, and it is a major part of the 154th Scottish Highland Gathering & Games at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Aug.31 - Sept. 1.
This weekend marks the 45th U.S. Invitational Heavy Events. Twenty-two states and four countries are represented in the entry field.
With a record turnout of 87 entries, 12 of the world’s foremost men and 11 top women pro athletes will attempt to successfully toss the fabled caber. To toss the caber, athletes take a daunting piece of timber and toss it onto its end so it will fall straight ahead. The weight and length of the caber varies from the professional athlete ranks to the amateur men’s and women’s classes. The men’s pro caber is a 22-foot, 130-lb. monster. The men’s and women’s amateur classes use a slightly shorter and lighter caber in their competition.
While the caber toss is probably the most famous of the heavy athletic events, there are eight other disciplines that each athlete must perform. They include the Weight Over the Bar, in which a 56-pound weight is tossed over the crossbar. The caber toss and weight-for-height events are executed in front of the main grandstands in early afternoon Saturday and Sunday.
For a complete list of events and attractions at this year’s Scottish Games, visit www.TheScottishGames.com.