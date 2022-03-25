Pleasanton’s Valley Humane Society (VHS) is calling on residents to adopt a new fur baby as California animal welfare leaders are concerned that shelters are once again filling up. Dogs and cats are taking up space with longer than usual stays, due primarily to a lack of adopters, VHS added.
“Being proactive and working collectively, however, community members and animal welfare leaders can take action to stop this impending crisis in its tracks,” stated VHS in a press release. "The pandemic was an unexpected boon to shelter animals, with people seeking furry companions in record numbers during their isolation. While this mass pet acquisition did not result in the returned-pet exodus many feared, and intake at shelters across California remains lower than before the pandemic, adoptions have also slowed significantly, leaving the cats and dogs that do enter a shelter with no place to go. In other words, fewer animals are entering shelters, but those that do are staying much longer.”
As shelters fill up, VHS urged those who can’t adopt to still help by promoting and encouraging pet adoption among their family, friends and colleagues.
VHS rescues and rehabilitates companion animals, champions responsible caretaking, shares pets’ soothing affections with people in need of comfort, and supports and preserves existing pet-guardian relationships. For more information, visit valleyhumane.org.