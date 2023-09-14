TRI-PAWS IN NEED DAISY.jpg

Paws In Need (PIN), a Tri-Valley-based nonprofit animal welfare organization, has launched a campaign to raise $30,000 by the end of the year.

PIN helps fund spay and neuter programs for dogs and cats and provides assistance to pet owners who are unable to afford the cost of urgent veterinarian medical procedures. PIN volunteers also help with trap-neuter-and-release programs for feral cats.