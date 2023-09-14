Paws In Need (PIN), a Tri-Valley-based nonprofit animal welfare organization, has launched a campaign to raise $30,000 by the end of the year.
PIN helps fund spay and neuter programs for dogs and cats and provides assistance to pet owners who are unable to afford the cost of urgent veterinarian medical procedures. PIN volunteers also help with trap-neuter-and-release programs for feral cats.
PIN said its programs help prevent unnecessary suffering, illness, surrender, and euthanasia of pets and free-roaming cats. The organization is asking supporters to consider donating $10 for each of the group’s 10 years of serving the community.
“Everyone within the community benefits from our programs” said PIN cofounder and president Lisa Williams, “not just pet owners, but also the surrounding local businesses, industrial parks, ranches, vineyards, homeless populations, and local animal control agencies.”
Donations can be mailed to Paws In Need, P.O Box 3436, San Ramon, California, 94583. For more information, go to paws-in-need.org.