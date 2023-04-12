Livermore Heritage Guild Carnegie Library Building.jpg

The Livermore Heritage Guild will hold its annual auction “where folks acquire treasures they never knew they needed” at the historic Duarte Garage and Lincoln Highway Museum, at the corner of North L and Pine Streets, on Saturday, April 15.

The auction this year will include a pump organ from the late 1800s, an antique copper samovar, fine china and crystal, turquoise jewelry, vintage art, and an original painting by local plein air artist Nancy Roberts.