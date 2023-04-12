The Livermore Heritage Guild will hold its annual auction “where folks acquire treasures they never knew they needed” at the historic Duarte Garage and Lincoln Highway Museum, at the corner of North L and Pine Streets, on Saturday, April 15.
The auction this year will include a pump organ from the late 1800s, an antique copper samovar, fine china and crystal, turquoise jewelry, vintage art, and an original painting by local plein air artist Nancy Roberts.
The guild will also auction off a ride on an antique fire truck or hay wagon in a Livermore parade and use of the Duarte Garage as the venue for a private party.
Items available for auction can be viewed at www.lhg.org.
The bidding will begin at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free and light refreshments and beverages will be available.
To ensure a seat at the auction, register at www.lhg.org.
Celebrating its 50th year of preserving Livermore history, the guild is a nonprofit organization that maintains a history center in the Carnegie building and manages the historic Hagemann Ranch, Duarte Garage, and Lincoln Highway Museum properties. It also operates the HistoryMobile, which it takes to Livermore elementary schools every spring.