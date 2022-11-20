Join in on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in front of Livermore’s City Hall Building, at 1052 S. Livermore Ave., for the 7th Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop benefiting Tri-Valley Haven.
There, participants can drop off a frozen turkey, gift card, or cash donation to help a local family in need. In the past, Tri-Valley Haven has run out of turkeys for local families in economic need. The idea of a “Turkey Drop” was formed to make sure that all families will get a turkey at Thanksgiving.
“I heard about the Tri-Valley Haven running out of turkeys for families in needs in our community,” said Nop. “Growing up very poor, I know how difficult it was to go to bed hungry. I wanted to help to ensure that every family would receive a turkey. This fun event is a small way that everyone in the community can give back to the other families in need during the holidays, With the support of the tri-valley community, families will be able to celebrate the holidays too. Any donation is greatly appreciated.”
Throughout the month of November, you can also get involved by dropping by the Livermore Grocery Outlet, at 1320 Railroad Avenue, to make a donation of cash, a gift card, or pre-purchase a frozen turkey to benefit families, served by Tri-Valley Haven.
This year, Tri-Valley Haven expects to serve more than 800 local families in-need with food for Thanksgiving and with gifts and food for the December Holidays. The Haven’s annual holiday programs foster independence and empowerment.