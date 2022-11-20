Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner Unsplash.jpg

Join in on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in front of Livermore’s City Hall Building, at 1052 S. Livermore Ave., for the 7th Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop benefiting Tri-Valley Haven.

There, participants can drop off a frozen turkey, gift card, or cash donation to help a local family in need. In the past, Tri-Valley Haven has run out of turkeys for local families in economic need. The idea of a “Turkey Drop” was formed to make sure that all families will get a turkey at Thanksgiving. 