Alameda County – Tri-Valley leaders recently held a town forum to discuss such topics as the state of the cities and how government can work with local nonprofits to better meet community needs.
Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance and Sandia National Laboratories hosted “A Conversation with Tri-Valley Mayors,” which was held on March 9 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Participating officials were Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Livermore Mayor John Marchand, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Danville Mayor Robert Storer and San Ramon Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong.
TVNPA Board Chair Marti Sutton led the discussion.
“Throughout the pandemic we learned how important nonprofits are,” said Sutton. “They provided food and health care and even entertainment in our own homes. And it reinforced the importance of the relationships between our cities and the nonprofits.”
Prior to the event, each mayor received a list of questions and was allowed to pick which ones they wanted to address. All the mayors spoke of the role of nonprofits within their respective cities, as well as other topics, such a growth, development and key issues facing their cities.
DUBLIN
Hernandez talked about her city’s role in supporting nonprofit organizations.
“I truly believe the nonprofits – whether (addressing) homelessness, domestic violence or food insecurities – they are on the front lines of our community every single day,” said Hernandez. “And this is something we learned during COVID. It was all the nonprofits that stuck around … and the City of Dublin has been proud to provide support through the general fund to provide nonprofits with what they need. We are working in concert with them to ensure they get their needs.”
Hernandez added that funding to support the nonprofits has come from a variety of sources, including state grants, the city’s affordable housing fund and the federal American Rescue Plan.
“It is our job to make nonprofits aware that there is money out there,” said Hernandez. “And I truly feel it is our job as elected officials to not only work side by side with nonprofits, but to work with them to get those grants and that help.”
LIVERMORE
Marchand said Livermore is preparing for some major changes in the future, and the city is looking to ramp up its community engagement.
“There are some big decisions coming up, and we need to have an informed populace,” said Marchand. “We have started things like the ‘Livermore 101’ video series that tells people how the city operates. We have also started rotating town halls as a way to inform the public about what is happening.”
Marchand added that one of the city’s biggest issues is the climate action plan, currently under development.
“It’s a big deal,” he said.
Other items included the specific plan that will provide over 1,000 units of affordable housing to the community, and Valley Link, which could have three or four trains coming in and out of Livermore.
“All of this must be done with an informed populace,” he said.
PLEASANTON
Brown said she is also proud of Pleasanton’s involvement when it comes to community support and advocacy.
She explained, “There are many things I am proud of, such as people calling me and saying ‘Hey, we are having an event,’ and I love that. It means that we are open and available.”
Brown commended the regional effort to get residents tested and vaccinated during the height of the pandemic, thanks to the partnership among the city, the Alameda Fairgrounds, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and Stanford Health Care and Sutter Health.
“Together, we were able to provide something so much bigger than any of our other cities,” she said.
DANVILLE
In Danville, Storer explained that the state legislature has required a lot of the town, as it has of all cities, and there is some concern about local authority.
“A lot of us feel we are losing some local control,” said Storer. “And so we are educating our community about what is happening. We are also looking at what the needs of the community are post-pandemic. Things that were working in the past just aren’t working now. We want to drive people downtown and make sure that businesses and nonprofits are all working together. Nonprofits are a bridge to helping people that we might not otherwise touch, and we are very proud of that.”
SAN RAMON
Armstrong said the most important items for him was the message of fiscal sustainability and growth.
“In this post-COVID environment, we are really just starting to recover to pre-COVID levels,” said Armstrong. “And unfortunately, the cost of services are going up and that has us concerned that we might be starting to get out of balance. So, one of our challenges is to make sure we are going to be able to keep up with the cost of services in the future. Another challenge is growth. We have requirements from the state to zone and plan for development, and it’s pretty significant. With Chevron gone, although they are still maintaining their headquarters here, there is that large property that is going to be available for someone.”
Armstrong added that the city is working with a development company on a plan that could include 1,200 units of housing.
“We are talking about the area around the Bishop Ranch Center,” he said. “So, that’s a couple of things we are taking a look at.”