Alameda County – Tri-Valley leaders recently held a town forum to discuss such topics as the state of the cities and how government can work with local nonprofits to better meet community needs.

Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance and Sandia National Laboratories hosted “A Conversation with Tri-Valley Mayors,” which was held on March 9 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.