Applefest will take place Aug. 25, 2019 at 12:00 – 4:00 pm at Ravenswood Historic Site,
2647 Arroyo Road, Livermore.
Explore the apple orchard and taste heirloom apple varieties you can’t find in stores. Ongoing activities from 12 – 4 pm, include cider making (and drinking!), “apple slinkie” making, face painting, old-fashioned games, and docent-led tours of the historic buildings. Special apple tasting and apple history talk with Ranger “Apple” Amy begins at 2 pm.
Fee for age 18+: $5
Fee for age 2 - 17: $1
No fee for kids under age 2
RSVP for ranger-led programs by calling the ranger office at (925) 960 2400 or emailing valleywilds@larpd.org. Programs are subject to cancellation if there are not enough RSVPs. Listed fees will be collected at the start of the program. Payment by credit card, check or cash (exact change appreciated).
Livermore Area Recreation and Park District
4444 East Ave., Livermore
925-373-5700