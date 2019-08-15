Applefest will take place Aug. 25, 2019 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ravenswood Historic Site, 2647 Arroyo Road, Livermore.
Explore the apple orchard and taste heirloom apple varieties that can’t be found in stores. Activities include making and drinking cider, making apple slinkies, face painting, old-fashioned games and docent-led tours of the historic buildings. An apple tasting and history talk with "Ranger Apple Amy" begins at 2 p.m.
Admission for age 18 and older: $5
Ages 2 to 17: $1
Kids younger than 2 get in for free
RSVP for ranger-led programs by calling (925) 960- 2400 or emailing valleywilds@larpd.org. Programs are subject to cancellation if there are not enough RSVPs. Listed fees will be collected at the start of the program. Payment by credit card, check or cash (exact change appreciated).