Inside Dublin, an annual leadership academy which provides community members with advanced knowledge of municipal operations and activities, will begin this fall. Residents interested in the program are encouraged to apply now to be part of the 2022 class.
The goal of the academy is to inform the participants about City services and the issues (present and future) facing the community, and to encourage community involvement at all levels. The program will include presentations on topics such as public safety, infrastructure, education, local government, and community services.
Inside Dublin is a seven-week program (six Thursday evenings, 6:30. to 8:30 p.m., and one Saturday field trip) beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022. Class size is limited to the first 25 candidates. Candidates must be 18 years or older, and currently live or work in Dublin.
Interested parties may contact Cierra Fabrigas, Executive Aide, at 925-833-6650, or complete the online application at dublin.ca.gov/insidedublin.