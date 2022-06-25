The Livermore Public Library’s Armchair Travelers program on Thursday, July 14, will feature “Croatia, By Land and Sea,” a slideshow about his travels by retired Livermore chemist Bill Leach.
An armchair traveler is someone who finds out what a place or location is like by watching travel programs on television, looking at internet websites about travel or reading books about travel. Armchair traveling is about daydreaming and imagining what it would feel like to physically be there. It is great for those who cannot travel, and for those who want to fantasize about where their next vacation will be.
The free program for adults will begin at 1:30 p.m., in the Storytime Room at the Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Ave.