Armchair Travelers, a monthly program, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1:30 p.m., in the Civic Center Library Storytime Room.
Tom Courtney will share photographs and discuss some of the remarkable multiday hiking adventures featured in his guidebook, the second edition of Walkabout Northern California: Hiking Inn to Inn. Registration is not required for this free event.
Inn-to-inn hiking enables hikers to leave their cars behind, explore California’s wilderness, and end each day with a great meal, a hot shower, and a comfortable bed. Tom will discuss a hike along the spectacular Northern California coast from the Marin Headlands to Point Reyes, with stops in charming towns along the way. Another featured hike winds through the rugged mountains and hydrothermal landscapes of Lassen Volcanic National Park, with a stay at an historic guest ranch.
The presentation will also showcase a stroll on the rugged Mendocino Coast and a hike along the American River through the Sierra Foothills. Tom will share advice for planning an inn-to-inn adventure, including tips on gear and lodging.
After college, Tom Courtney moved from Minnesota to California, where he came upon the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. He has been exploring the California wilderness ever since. He has since retired from teaching at UC Berkeley and from his financial management consulting practice working with nonprofit organizations.
He lives in Oakland with his wife, Heidi. On most weekends, you will find them on a walkabout or hiking the parklands of the Bay Area. Tom is also the author of “Walkabout Malibu to Mexico: Hiking Inn to Inn on the Southern California Coast.”