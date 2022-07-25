1

Kruger National Park was the subject of a previous Armchair talk.

Armchair Travelers, a monthly program, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1:30 p.m., in the Civic Center Library Storytime Room.

Tom Courtney will share photographs and discuss some of the remarkable multiday hiking adventures featured in his guidebook, the second edition of Walkabout Northern California: Hiking Inn to Inn. Registration is not required for this free event.