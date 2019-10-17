Art & Wine Intertwined brings together art, live music and local wineries to the Bankhead Theater on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Singer/songwriter James Bacon returns by popular demand for another entertaining afternoon filled with songs, stories and wry observations on life. Local offerings from Big White House, Darcie Kent Vineyards, Wood Family Vineyards, and Nella Terra Vineyards will be available for tasting ($2 each, or three for $5).
Currently on exhibit at the Bankhead Gallery is “Where Art & Nature Meet,” featuring more than 60 works of art — including 20 by featured artist Bettie Goosman on display in the Founder’s Room. The exhibit reflects the wonders of the natural world with birds, animals, flora and landscapes portrayed in a wide range of medium including drawings, paintings, photographs and mixed media works. Goosman’s watercolor paintings possess a rich quality of light, and highlight the beauty of landscapes from her native South Africa to the glorious canyons of the west, as well as local Livermore vineyards.
Art & Wine Intertwined marks the beginning of the final week to enjoy “Where Art & Nature Meet” before it closes at the end of the month to make way for a new exhibit. Many pieces are available for sale and can be purchased during the event. Entries can also be submitted for a drawing to win tickets for one of two holiday shows at the Bankhead.
Hosted by Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, Art & Wine Intertwined is free and open to the public. The Bankhead is located at 2400 First St. in downtown Livermore.