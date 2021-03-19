The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center will offer a Spring Break Art Camp for students from 6 to 15 the week of April 5-9.
The camp will be held from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Bothwell Art Center, 2466 Eighth St., in Livermore, and will explore a variety of media, including watercolor, acrylic, collage, mixed media, clay, charcoal, and pencil.
The cost is $350 per student.
LVPAC will also offer a series of classes, Shaping Tomorrow’s Visionaries, designed to encourage students 13 and older to examine the issues of diversity, community, humanity, and the environment.
Taught by Livermore Arts Visual Arts Manager Anne Giancola, the classes are described as a “multimedia adventure into the process of becoming a visionary.” Class projects will be based on a group of visionaries interviewed and painted by artist Nova Starling.
The classes will be held at the Bothwell Art Center from 4 - 5:30 p.m. on five consecutive Thursdays, beginning April 15. The cost is $75 per student.
Enrollment for both the art camp and the evening classes is limited based on current Alameda County restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, contact LVPAC at https://livermorearts.org/.