The Alameda County Arts Commission is asking residents to submit nominations for the county’s 2020 Arts Leadership Awards. Nominations are due May 15, and must be submitted online at www.acgov.org/arts/awards.
The annual program recognizes five individuals, one from each of the five Board of Supervisor districts, for outstanding achievements and contributions impacting the arts community and the residents of Alameda County.
To be eligible, nominees must be residents of Alameda County and affiliated with a county arts organization as an artist, staff person, board member, teacher, volunteer, donor, supporter, or advocate. For complete details, please review the online nomination instructions here.
The Alameda County Arts Commission will recognize the award winners in October, during the county’s celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.
For more information, or to submit a nomination, go to www.acgov.org/arts/awards.