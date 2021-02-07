The Alameda County Arts Commission will host two webinars this year for nonprofit arts organizations applying for 2021 ARTSFUND grants.
The online workshops will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, and 10 a.m., Friday, March 5. The deadline to apply for the grants, which typically range from $1,000 to $2,500 each, is March 31.
The ARTSFUND grant program helps support dance, music, theater, visual arts, literature, media arts, and other arts forms. Last year the commission gave grants to 45 nonprofit organizations in the county.
The webinars are free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. For more information, go to www.acgov.org/arts and click on programs. Arts commission staff can also be reached by email at artscommission@acgov.org or by phone at (510) 208-9646.