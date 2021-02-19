One might think that Assistance League of Amador Valley (ALAV) has not been doing much with the COVID-19 restrictions.
Assistance League, however, has been busy. While some of the programs have been put on hold, others continue. In times of such great need it is vital to continue the work of helping those in need.
Donations of milk, eggs, flour, sugar, and oil to the Food Pantry in Livermore on Junction Avenue are now weekly, thanks to donations and grants. Currently, the pantry is serving more than 1200 families each month. The need is great, and can-do workers are helping to fill a need.
The Birthday Bag program this year has provided birthday bags to 22 children in local shelters. The bags contain age-appropriate gifts and items to celebrate their birthday. In Livermore alone, ALAV help children in three different shelters – one for homeless and two for victims of domestic abuse. Children in shelters may not have any other acknowledgment of their birthday, and this is one way for these children to feel special during a very challenging time in their lives. Birthday bags let the children know people care.
As a nonprofit, ALAV relies on fundraising to support their programs. The annual Poinsettia Sale, Crab Feast and Mad Hatter’s Tea are on hold due to Covid-19, but they hope to resume both activities next year. In the meantime, volunteers are busy working to plan a virtual fundraiser this spring, which will provide some much-needed revenue to continue the programs. Stay tuned for more information.
For more information, visit AVAL on Facebook or at assistanceleague.org/amador-valley.