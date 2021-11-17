The Assistance League of Amador Valley is sponsoring a holiday poinsettia sale online now through Monday, Nov. 22.
The Assistance League is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that focuses on programs for children and senior citizens in Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore. Its signature program, Operation School Bell provides clothing for needy students, tutoring and books to take home and read. The poinsettia sale is one of three annual fundraisers.
The 18-inch poinsettias, from Duarte Nursery, are $16 each and can be picked up at 1181 Quarry Lane in Pleasanton on Friday, Dec. 3, or Saturday, Dec. 4. To order, go to https://bit.ly/3btugP7.