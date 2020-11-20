The Assistance League of Amador Valley, which helps support the Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry in Livermore, is urging the community to help feed families in need.
When the league started its Food for Families Program to support the food pantry five years ago, Tri-Valley Haven was helping feed about 500 families a month. According to the league, that has now grown to more than 1,200 families.
The food pantry on Junction Avenue serves Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin.
Donations can be sent to the Assistance League at Box 11843 in Pleasanton, or by going to www.assistanceleague.org/amador-valley.