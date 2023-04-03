The Assistance League of Amador Valley will host its 25th annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization’s philanthropic programs, at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., at noon on Saturday, April 29.
The local Assistance League chapter sponsors several community programs, including vision screening for preschoolers, books and educational activities for children in foster care, clothing for needy elementary school students through Operation School Bell, and scholarships for graduating high school seniors.